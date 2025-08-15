Inox Wind consolidated net profit rises 928.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.19% to Rs 826.25 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind rose 928.77% to Rs 105.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.19% to Rs 826.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 639.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

