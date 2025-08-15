York Exports consolidated net profit declines 6.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.72% to Rs 5.41 crore

Net profit of York Exports declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.415.8022.5514.830.380.420.170.210.150.16

