Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.99% to Rs 203.11 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 90.91% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.99% to Rs 203.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.79% to Rs 46.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 891.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 595.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

