Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.51% to Rs 345.37 crore

Net Loss of Baazar Style Retail reported to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.51% to Rs 345.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.18% to Rs 14.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.12% to Rs 1343.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 972.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

345.37223.521343.71972.8811.5610.5514.1114.6120.0010.98129.53102.67-9.38-8.7729.6429.22-6.39-6.4314.6621.94

