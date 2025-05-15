Rama Phosphates reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 200.92 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates reported to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 200.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.30% to Rs 743.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 603.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

