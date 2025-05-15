Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Phosphates reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rama Phosphates reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 200.92 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates reported to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 200.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.30% to Rs 743.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 603.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales200.92186.21 8 743.69603.17 23 OPM %8.650.10 -5.84-3.39 - PBDT15.56-3.17 LP 33.76-32.24 LP PBT13.51-4.91 LP 25.56-41.21 LP NP5.25-2.33 LP 13.68-31.07 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 167.06% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story