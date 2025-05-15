Piramal Pharma standalone net profit rises 1.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.78% to Rs 1689.80 croreNet profit of Piramal Pharma rose 1.53% to Rs 277.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 1689.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1525.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.73% to Rs 691.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 391.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 5285.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4390.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
