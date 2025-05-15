Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma standalone net profit rises 1.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Piramal Pharma standalone net profit rises 1.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.78% to Rs 1689.80 crore

Net profit of Piramal Pharma rose 1.53% to Rs 277.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 1689.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1525.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.73% to Rs 691.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 391.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 5285.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4390.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1689.801525.30 11 5285.714390.11 20 OPM %24.6525.55 -19.6814.08 - PBDT425.53415.17 2 1133.23712.88 59 PBT364.36362.67 0 911.14507.62 79 NP277.27273.08 2 691.40391.22 77

