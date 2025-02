Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 57.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.01% to Rs 98.92 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 57.09% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 81.01% to Rs 98.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.98.9254.656.347.786.313.936.093.864.542.89

