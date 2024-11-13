Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 102.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 255.06 croreNet profit of Religare Enterprises rose 102.33% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 255.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales255.06218.14 17 OPM %29.7646.47 -PBDT82.1277.27 6 PBT67.4458.97 14 NP51.2125.31 102
