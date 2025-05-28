Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit declines 97.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit declines 97.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 54.14% to Rs 10.99 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries declined 97.78% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.14% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.14% to Rs 37.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.997.13 54 37.1524.58 51 OPM %-13.01-8.98 --6.62-14.48 - PBDT0.111.51 -93 0.470.63 -25 PBT0.031.35 -98 0.130.23 -43 NP0.031.35 -98 0.13-1.94 LP

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

