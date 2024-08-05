Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 64.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 60.70% to Rs 22.71 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy rose 64.41% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 60.70% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.7157.78 -61 OPM %32.2818.74 -PBDT3.729.46 -61 PBT0.316.36 -95 NP5.593.40 64

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

