HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 63.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 15.15% to Rs 227.07 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 63.40% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 227.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales227.07197.19 15 OPM %9.6211.76 -PBDT14.1919.09 -26 PBT6.9313.12 -47 NP3.409.29 -63

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

