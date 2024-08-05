HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 63.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.15% to Rs 227.07 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 63.40% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 227.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.227.07197.199.6211.7614.1919.096.9313.123.409.29

