Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 38.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 592.91 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 38.83% to Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 592.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 495.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.592.91495.2513.789.9971.1840.0165.3134.9248.4834.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp