Mukat Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 54.37% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net loss of Mukat Pipes reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.37% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.89% to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.942.06 -54 3.856.30 -39 OPM %-31.91-3.40 --9.611.11 - PBDT-0.220.07 PL -0.030.43 PL PBT-0.250.04 PL -0.160.30 PL NP-0.250.04 PL -0.160.30 PL

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

