India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 13.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 53.16 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 13.75% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 53.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.75% to Rs 17.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.55% to Rs 198.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales53.1651.21 4 198.53205.84 -4 OPM %14.1514.55 -10.6617.01 - PBDT9.048.82 2 28.1542.52 -34 PBT7.667.10 8 22.6537.26 -39 NP5.715.02 14 17.3928.39 -39

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

