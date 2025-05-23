India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 13.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 53.16 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 13.75% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 53.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.75% to Rs 17.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.55% to Rs 198.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

