Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.30% to Rs 1494.15 crore

Net loss of Raymond Lifestyle reported to Rs 44.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 235.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.30% to Rs 1494.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1684.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.56% to Rs 38.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2644.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 6176.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6535.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1494.151684.556176.746535.410.9114.627.5714.3345.77241.90443.64895.28-45.31171.69122.29648.98-44.95235.5838.192644.72

