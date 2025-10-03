RBI announces Draft Foreign Exchange Management Regulations about establishment of a branch or office in India

The Reserve Bank of India has come up with draft Foreign Exchange Management (Establishment in India of a branch or office) Regulations, 2025. It noted that it has been decided to amend the extant regulations and the eligibility criteria for establishment of a place of business in India, are proposed to be relaxed. The draft proposals offer greater operational freedom by shifting from prescriptive to a principle-based framework, which is expected to result in greater operational freedom. RBI further noted that the process for closure of non-compliant and inactive branch/office, are proposed to be simplified.

