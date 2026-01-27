Associate Sponsors

RBI announces measures to manage liquidity conditions

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank has decided to conduct the following operations to inject liquidity into the banking system, on a review of current liquidity and financial conditions. The measures include a 90-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operation for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore to be conducted on January 30, 2026, a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of 3 years to be held on February 4, 2026 and OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,00,000 crore in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each to be held on February 05, 2026, and February 12, 2026.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

