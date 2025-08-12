Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI announces sale of dated Government Securities for Rs 28000 crore

RBI announces sale of dated Government Securities for Rs 28000 crore

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue / re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore. These include 6.01% GS 2030 for Rs 15000 crore and New GS 2055 for Rs 13000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on August 14, 2025 (Thursday). The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The result will be announced on the same day and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on August 18, 2025 (Monday).

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

