Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India gains after foreign broker's 'Buy' call

Hyundai Motor India gains after foreign broker's 'Buy' call

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyundai Motor India rose 3.84% to Rs 2,234.75 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,600.

The brokerage said Hyundai is well-positioned to tap into a key stress point in the auto industry, backed by a strong product cycle, planned manufacturing capacity expansion, and supportive macroeconomic conditions.

It added that Hyundai is poised to launch new products and capture additional market share as it ramps up output. This "strategic catch-up" plan is expected to provide a significant boost to the companys growth in the coming years.

Hyundai Motor India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of passenger cars, along with the sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 8.08% to Rs 1369.23 crore while net sales declined 5.55% to Rs 16179.62 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Solutions hits the roof on securing Rs 95-cr water supply project

Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story