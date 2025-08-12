Hyundai Motor India gains after foreign broker's 'Buy' call

Hyundai Motor India rose 3.84% to Rs 2,234.75 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,600.The brokerage said Hyundai is well-positioned to tap into a key stress point in the auto industry, backed by a strong product cycle, planned manufacturing capacity expansion, and supportive macroeconomic conditions.
It added that Hyundai is poised to launch new products and capture additional market share as it ramps up output. This "strategic catch-up" plan is expected to provide a significant boost to the companys growth in the coming years.
Hyundai Motor India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of passenger cars, along with the sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 8.08% to Rs 1369.23 crore while net sales declined 5.55% to Rs 16179.62 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app