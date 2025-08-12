Tilaknagar Inds rallies after Q1 PAT soars 120% to Rs 89 cr

Tilaknagar Industries jumped 5.99% to Rs 500 after the company reported a 120.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.51 crore on a 30.6% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 409.14 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 121.1% YoY to Rs 88.62 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 94.5 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 88%, compared with Rs 50.2 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin was at 23.1% in Q1 FY26 as against 16% in Q1 FY25.

The company registered a volume growth of 26.5% YoY, with market share improvement for TI in each of the key markets.

Amit Dahanukar, chairman & managing director, said, "Q1 FY26 marked our strong and consistent industry-beating growth. We have delivered a YoY growth of 26.5% in volumes and 30.6% in net revenue. Adjusted for subsidy income of INR 38.6 crore, the net revenue growth was still robust at 20.5%. The Southern region has seen strong growth momentum in Q1 with market share improvement in each of the key markets. Our EBITDA (excluding subsidy income) has grown by 25.0%. Our acquisition of the Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India is subject to CCI approval, which we expect to receive by the end of calendar year 2025. The acquisition is being made on a slump sale basis, for a lump sum consideration basis enterprise value of approximately EUR 413 mn. This includes a normalized working capital of ~EUR 70 mn and a deferred consideration of EUR 28 mn, payable at the end of 4 years, i.e., in FY30. The consideration would be subject to certain closing adjustments.

Additionally, during the quarter, the Honble Bombay High Court has upheld TIs ownership of the Mansion House and Savoy Club trademarks, ensuring continued, uninterrupted, and exclusive sale under these brands. We would also like to announce that the Board has approved an investment of INR 59 crore, including the license fees and interest payments of around Rs 34 crore for expansion at Prag Distillery, increasing the capacity from 6 lakh to 36 lakh cases p.a. Meanwhile, the companys board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 25 crore for its wholly owned subsidiary, Prag Distillery, to expand its bottling capacity. The project will boost Prags capacity from about six lakh cases per year to 36 lakh cases per year, adding 30 lakh cases. The current facility is running at nearly 100% usage, and the expansion should be finished within the next 12 months.