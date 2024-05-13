Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as Executive Director

RBI appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as Executive Director

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed R. Lakshmi Kanth Rao as Executive Director (ED) with effect from May 10, 2024. Prior to being promoted as ED, Rao was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Regulation. Rao has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of Regulation of Banks and NBFCs, Supervision of Banks and Consumer Protection. He had served as Banking Ombudsman at RBI Chennai and as Regional Director of Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow. He has also served as a member of several Committees and Working Groups and has been contributing to policy formulation. As Executive Director, Rao will look after 1. Deposit lnsurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, 2. Right to lnformation Act (FAA), 3. Department of Communication.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

IREDA, REC, PSU Bank shares drops after RBI's stricter project finance framework

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Sanjeev Nautiyal as MD &amp; CEO

Ombudsman offices should adapt and evolve their processes to handle increasing volume of complaints says RBI Governor

HDFC Bank Group receives RBI nod for investment in 6 Indian Banks

IIFL Finance board OKs raising Rs 1,500-cr via rights issue

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 25.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Benchmarks pare losses; VIX spurts 10.36%

Hinduja Global Solutions launches suite for seven cybersecurity solutions

Dynamic Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story