Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India is a key growth engine of world economy says IMF Chief

India is a key growth engine of world economy says IMF Chief

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has stated that India is a key growth engine of the global economy. Global growth patterns have been changing over the years, notably with China decelerating steadily while India develops into a key growth engine, Georgieva said ahead of next weeks IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington. The Indian economy is resilient and continues to grow sustainably, she noted, adding that external shocks would have limited impact on the country's growth trajectory.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRB InvIT Fund gains on launching QIP

IRCON International inks MoU with Coal India to develop rail infrastructure

Hubtown announces receipt of OC for two towers of its Rising City project in Mumbai

MosChip launches MosChip AgenticSky - a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story