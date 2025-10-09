India is a key growth engine of world economy says IMF Chief

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has stated that India is a key growth engine of the global economy. Global growth patterns have been changing over the years, notably with China decelerating steadily while India develops into a key growth engine, Georgieva said ahead of next weeks IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington. The Indian economy is resilient and continues to grow sustainably, she noted, adding that external shocks would have limited impact on the country's growth trajectory.

