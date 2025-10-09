Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with small gains; pharma shares jump

Benchmarks trade with small gains; pharma shares jump

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks continued traded with minor gains in morning trade with traders awaiting Q2 earnings season. Further, investors will also keep a close eye on quarterly business updates and ongoing IPO activity. Nifty traded above 25,050 mark.

Pharma shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 58.97 points or 0.07% to 81,833.97. The Nifty 50 index added 35.05 points or 0.14% to 25,081.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.03%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,815 shares rose and 1,851 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index added 1.14% to 21,955.55. The index declined 0.77% in the past trading session.

Lupin (up 3.82%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 3.59%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.73%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.68%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.3%), Biocon (up 1.23%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.07%), Wockhardt (up 0.87%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 0.81%) and Cipla (up 0.77%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Eicher Motors shed 0.73%. The company said that VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) would make an investment of Rs 544 crore for the production and final assembly of the Volvo Groups globally 12-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

HFCL rose 0.87% after the company announced that it has secured an export order valued at $34.19 million (approximately Rs 303.35 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables. The order has been bagged through HFCLs overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer. According to the company, the optical fiber cables will be manufactured and supplied as per the customers specifications, with the execution timeline extending up to April 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India is a key growth engine of world economy says IMF Chief

IRB InvIT Fund gains on launching QIP

IRCON International inks MoU with Coal India to develop rail infrastructure

Hubtown announces receipt of OC for two towers of its Rising City project in Mumbai

MosChip launches MosChip AgenticSky - a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story