RBI digital payment index continues to edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released latest edition of a composite Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI). The index captures the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index for September 2025 stands at 516.76 as against 493.22 for March 2025 which was announced on July 28, 2025. The increase in RBI-DPI index was driven by significant growth in parameters viz. Payment Performance and Payment Enablers across the country over the period.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

