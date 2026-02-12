Ramco Systems enters into Agentic AI product segment with launch of Chia

Ramco Systems today announced its entry into the Agentic AI product segment with the launch of Chia, a conversational AI agent platform designed to redefine how enterprises engage with their customers. Chia is purpose-built for enterprises to reliably automate complex customer support interactions, reducing manual effort, response times, and operating costs, enabling businesses to deliver superior customer experiences at scale.

Part of Ramco's new AI-driven task automation suite, rTask, Chia delivers enterprise-grade conversational Agents that goes beyond answering queries to reason, decide, and act, executing end-to-end workflows across enterprise systems. This platform empowers organizations to shift from human-in-the-loop support models to a future of exception-based human involvement, where AI handles the heavy lifting. Chia does this by executing multi-step backend actions to resolve customer requests, integrating seamlessly with enterprise systems all while operating within defined goals, compliance policies, and guardrails.