RBI, ESMA sign a MoU on cooperation and exchange of information related to Central Counterparties

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning cooperation and exchange of information in relation to Central Counterparties (CCPs) regulated and supervised by RBI, the RBI said in a statement. This MoU replaces an earlier MoU between RBI and ESMA which was entered into on February 28, 2017. The MoU enables RBI and ESMA to cooperate regarding CCPs, in line with their respective laws and regulations. The MoU establishes a framework for ESMA to place reliance on RBIs regulatory and supervisory activities while safeguarding the European Unions financial stability. The MoU also demonstrates the importance of cross-border cooperation to facilitate international clearing activities.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

