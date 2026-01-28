Asian Paints Ltd Slides 6.27%

Asian Paints Ltd has lost 11.34% over last one month compared to 6.72% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.31% drop in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd fell 6.27% today to trade at Rs 2460.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.93% to quote at 55656.76. The index is down 6.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Berger Paints India Ltd decreased 0.55% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.42% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 1.33 % over last one year compared to the 7.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.