Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Atul Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 December 2025.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 410.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 101.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.06 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.70% to Rs.97.50. Volumes stood at 5.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd notched up volume of 13680 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 966 shares. The stock slipped 1.05% to Rs.5,742.75. Volumes stood at 423 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd recorded volume of 5.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47745 shares. The stock lost 1.02% to Rs.603.70. Volumes stood at 23800 shares in the last session. Wockhardt Ltd saw volume of 8.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75810 shares. The stock increased 3.25% to Rs.1,518.65. Volumes stood at 5.29 lakh shares in the last session. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd saw volume of 3.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35333 shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.308.40. Volumes stood at 4213 shares in the last session.