Force Motors' domestic sales climb 59% YoY in November 2025

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Force Motors reported domestic sales jumped 59.27% to 2,765 units in November 2025, as against 1,736 units sold in November 2024.

The companys exports declined 20.81% to 118 units in November 2025 compared to 149 units in the same period last year.

The combined domestic and export sales for the month stood at 2,883 units, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 52.94%.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 159.68% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 135.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.21% to Rs 2,081.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25.