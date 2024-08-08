RBI keeps policy rates unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve bank of India, in its bi-monthly monetary policy kept benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintaining the same level for the eighth consecutive review since February 2023. MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation stance. MPC judged that it is important for monetary policy to stay the course while maintaining close vigil on risks. Governor Shaktikanta Das said that ensuring price stability eventually results in and supports a period of sustained growth. He said, We have decided to focus on inflation and support price stability to ensure growth.

