Suzlon Energy Ltd Spurts 2.62%

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 28.89% over last one month compared to 2.58% gain in BSE Power index and 1.16% drop in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 2.62% today to trade at Rs 71.39. The BSE Power index is up 0.59% to quote at 8303.78. The index is up 2.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 0.66% and Adani Power Ltd added 0.44% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 96.54 % over last one year compared to the 20.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

