Suzlon Energy Ltd Spurts 2.62%

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 28.89% over last one month compared to 2.58% gain in BSE Power index and 1.16% drop in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 2.62% today to trade at Rs 71.39. The BSE Power index is up 0.59% to quote at 8303.78. The index is up 2.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 0.66% and Adani Power Ltd added 0.44% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 96.54 % over last one year compared to the 20.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 9.35 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 119.22 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 71.79 on 08 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 18.37 on 08 Aug 2023.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

