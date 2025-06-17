Vipul Organics hits the roof after securing first commercial order for new organic intermediate

Vipul Organics hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 188.25 after the company announced that it has received the final approval and the first commercial order for a newly developed organic intermediate intended for use in the automobile industry.

This development marks a strategic expansion into a new product category and industry vertical for the company.

According to an exchange filing, following a rigorous approval process spanning over 18 months and an initial trial shipment, the first commercial order has now been confirmed. The order fulfillment will proceed as per the schedule provided by the strategic customer.

The specialty organic intermediate, developed in-house by Vipul Organics R&D team over the last three years, is used to formulate compounds critical in manufacturing automotive components such as shock absorbers and bumper extensions. The compound significantly enhances durability, impact resistance, and wear tolerance of the auto parts.

With over five decades of legacy in the chemical industry, Vipul Organics is known for its focus on research, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. The recent breakthrough underscores the companys commitment to R&D and signals its intention to establish a strong presence in high-growth, high-performance chemical applications. Vipul Organics expects increasing demand for the new compound in the coming years, anticipating a robust revenue stream from the automotive sector and further reinforcing its innovation-driven growth strategy. Vipul P. Shah, managing director of Vipul Organics, said, Our R&D team has worked relentlessly to develop this compound. Receiving approval for the final product in the automobile industry, which is made with our intermediate, underscores our capability to innovate and deliver to world-class standards. This development not only adds a high-value product to our portfolio but also marks our entry into a completely new industry segment, beyond dyes and pigments. We shall continue to put in efforts in developing such novel product line across newer applications and business verticals.