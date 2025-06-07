RBI reschedules Aug MPC meet due to administrative exigencies

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has advanced its August Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by a day due to administrative exigencies. As per the schedule announced on March 26, 2025, the MPC meeting in August was between August 5-7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement. Due to administrative exigencies, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to August 4-6, 2025, it said.

