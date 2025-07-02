Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86736 shares

Apollo Tyres Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2025.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86736 shares. The stock rose 5.95% to Rs.295.80. Volumes stood at 25586 shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43551 shares. The stock increased 3.71% to Rs.464.40. Volumes stood at 29750 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 44304 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7264 shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.1,757.70. Volumes stood at 12088 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 35211 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6140 shares. The stock gained 3.79% to Rs.2,571.95. Volumes stood at 8631 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd clocked volume of 242.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.60 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.67% to Rs.41.33. Volumes stood at 51.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RITES secures two major orders from African and Indian Railways

Adani Ports records 12% jump in handled cargo volume for Jun'25

Shares of HDB Financial Services list in B Group

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story