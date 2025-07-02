Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86736 shares
Apollo Tyres Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2025.
Rites Ltd notched up volume of 23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86736 shares. The stock rose 5.95% to Rs.295.80. Volumes stood at 25586 shares in the last session.
Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43551 shares. The stock increased 3.71% to Rs.464.40. Volumes stood at 29750 shares in the last session.
Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 44304 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7264 shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.1,757.70. Volumes stood at 12088 shares in the last session.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 35211 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6140 shares. The stock gained 3.79% to Rs.2,571.95. Volumes stood at 8631 shares in the last session.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd clocked volume of 242.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.60 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.67% to Rs.41.33. Volumes stood at 51.17 lakh shares in the last session.
