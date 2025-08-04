Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corp jumps on stock split plan, Q1 results

Tata Investment Corp jumps on stock split plan, Q1 results

Aug 04 2025
Tata Investment Corporation climbed 3.41% to Rs 7010 after the company's board approved a 10-for-1 stock split.

The proposed split will reduce the face value of each share from Rs 10 to Rs 1, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

The announcement coincided with the companys Q1 June 2025 earnings, which reflected a stable financial performance. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 11.62% year-on-year to Rs 146.30 crore, while revenue grew 2.11% YoY to Rs 145.46 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 167.92 crore, marking a 7.84% increase over the year-ago period.

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.

Aug 04 2025

