Pound net speculative longs fall to near 6-month low

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market to a near 6-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 12028 contracts in the data reported through July 29, 2025. This was a weekly slump of 11458 net long contracts.

