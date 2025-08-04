Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound net speculative longs fall to near 6-month low

Pound net speculative longs fall to near 6-month low

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Large currency speculators sharply reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market to a near 6-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 12028 contracts in the data reported through July 29, 2025. This was a weekly slump of 11458 net long contracts.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

