Unicommerce Esolutions makes stellar debut

Shares of Unicommerce Esolutions were currently trading at Rs 222 at 10:16 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 105.56% as compared with the issue price of Rs 108. The scrip was listed at Rs 230, exhibiting a significant premium of 112.96% to the issue price. The scrip was listed at Rs 230, exhibiting a significant premium of 112.96% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 256.15 and a low of 215. On the BSE, over 38.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The initial public offer (IPO) of Unicommerce Esolutions was subscribed 168.39 times. The issue opened for bidding on 6 August 2024 and it closed on 8 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 102 to 108 per share.

The IPO comprised only of offer for sale (OFS) upto 2,56,08,512 equity shares by AceVectorand and SB Investment Holdings UK.

The firm will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.

Ahead of the IPO, Unicommerce Esolutions on Monday, 5 August 2024, raised Rs 124.46 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.15 crore shares at Rs 108 each to 14 anchor investors.

Unicommerce Esolutions is an e-commerce enablement platform, specializing in software as a service (SaaS) for processing transactions. A comprehensive suite of solutions ensures seamless end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, and logistics providers. These include a seller management panel for marketplaces, a multi-channel order management system, an omni-channel retail management system, a warehouse and inventory management system, post-order services for logistics tracking and courier allocation, and a payment reconciliation system.

Additionally, several sub-modules can be used by customers for their routine operations. The software ensures that the orders received from clients are processed correctly, efficiently and within timelines.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 13.08 crore and sales of Rs 103.58 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

