Volumes soar at Chemplast Sanmar Ltd counter

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd registered volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28126 shares Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 August 2024. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd registered volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28126 shares. The stock rose 0.15% to Rs.503.95. Volumes stood at 18032 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 39.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.91 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.50% to Rs.120.40. Volumes stood at 10.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd saw volume of 3.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51135 shares. The stock increased 11.96% to Rs.1,727.85. Volumes stood at 30685 shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74036 shares. The stock dropped 13.46% to Rs.636.00. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43633 shares. The stock dropped 2.14% to Rs.756.10. Volumes stood at 65221 shares in the last session.

