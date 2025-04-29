Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies honoured with the Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2025

HCL Technologies honoured with the Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2025

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
HCL Technologies has been recognized with the Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2025, making it one of only 37 Intel EPIC Supplier Award recipients in all of Intel's global supply chain.

This award honors partners who excel in bringing Intel products with effective strategies backed by a profound understanding of market intelligence, segmentation and product messaging related to Intel's offerings. HCLTech has received this award for consistently executing successful go-to-market efforts with Intel products and achieving strategic objectives aligned with Intel's priorities.

"Congratulations to HCLTech on receiving the Intel EPIC Supplier Award, Intel's highest supplier recognition, said Frank Sanders, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Global Supply Chain Operations, Intel. "Their unwavering commitment to quality, drive for excellence and dedication to technology innovation make them vital to our success. We greatly appreciate their collaboration and continued focus on results.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

