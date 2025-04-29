Centrak Bank of India rises after Q4 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 1,034 cr

Central Bank of India rose 1.98% to Rs 38.14 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 28.02% to Rs 1,033.55 crore, driven by a 7.57% rise in total income to Rs 10,432.56 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 14.58% YoY to Rs 1,158.47 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating profit fell 2.93% to Rs 2,002.96 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 2,063.35 crore in Q4 FY24. Provisions and other contingencies stood at Rs 844.49 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 707.09 crore in Q4 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 3,399 crore as of 31st March 2025, compared with Rs 3,541 crore as of 31st March 2024. Net interest margin reduced by 41 bps to 3.17 in Q4 FY25, compared with 3.58 in Q4 FY24.

Total business stood at Rs 7,02,798 crore as of 31 March 2025, up 10.37% from Rs 6,36,756 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Total deposits increased 7.19% to Rs 412,697 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 385,011 crore a year earlier.

CASA deposits rose 4.79% to Rs 2,01,173 crore as of 31 March 2025 from Rs 1,91,969 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Gross advances stood at Rs 2,90,101 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 15.24% YoY increase. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 96.54% as of 31 March 2025.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) as of 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 9,225 crore, compared to Rs 11,340 crore as of 31 March 2023 and Rs 10,460 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The gross NPA ratio improved to 3.18% as of 31 March 2025, down from 4.50% as of 31 March 2024.

The net NPA ratio declined to 0.55% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 1.23% as of 31 March 2024 and 0.59% as of 31 December 2024.

Meanwhile, the bank's board has recommended a dividend of 18 paise per equity share, or 1.87% of the face value of Rs 10 each for 2024-25.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporations, public bodies, and institutional customers.

