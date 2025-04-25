RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.12% to Rs 3476.60 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 76.13% to Rs 86.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 364.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.12% to Rs 3476.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3339.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.09% to Rs 717.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1259.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.29% to Rs 14041.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12393.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3476.603339.1814041.1112393.8028.9040.4032.0037.4393.33485.90695.791348.7193.33485.90695.791348.7186.99364.43717.061259.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News