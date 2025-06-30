Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 426.3, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.95% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% jump in NIFTY and a 15.29% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 426.3, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25552.7. The Sensex is at 83759.31, down 0.36%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 4.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27344.05, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.57 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 429.55, up 1.29% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 14.95% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% jump in NIFTY and a 15.29% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.