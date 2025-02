RBM Infracon standalone net profit rises 37.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.21% to Rs 65.14 crore

Net profit of RBM Infracon rose 37.58% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 95.21% to Rs 65.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

