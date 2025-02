Belrise Industries standalone net profit declines 20.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.16% to Rs 1780.07 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries declined 20.65% to Rs 91.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.16% to Rs 1780.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1709.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1780.071709.0313.0114.46204.24227.23121.33150.1491.36115.14

