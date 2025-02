Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 591.30 crore

Net profit of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt rose 58.33% to Rs 51.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 591.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 610.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.591.30610.7063.5448.91266.40188.1083.4036.6051.3032.40

