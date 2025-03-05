RBZ Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Deccan Health Care Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd and Revathi Equipment India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2025.

Deccan Health Care Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd and Revathi Equipment India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2025.

RBZ Jewellers Ltd tumbled 6.01% to Rs 146.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35381 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Health Care Ltd lost 5.82% to Rs 19.73. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20656 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd crashed 5.54% to Rs 225.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7176 shares in the past one month.

Alacrity Securities Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 73.16. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27412 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment India Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 921.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 858 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News