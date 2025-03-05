Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 81.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.76 lakh shares

Coforge Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Timken India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 March 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 81.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.94% to Rs.784.00. Volumes stood at 9.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd clocked volume of 29.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.37% to Rs.7,743.65. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd saw volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.88% to Rs.4,444.50. Volumes stood at 57166 shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd notched up volume of 83.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.90% to Rs.314.50. Volumes stood at 24.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

LIVE news: India will set up a national large language model (LLM) for AI research, says PM Modi

SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: New Zealand elect to bat first in Lahore

Tiger count in Maharashtra up at 444 from 101 in 2000, says forest minister

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex pare gains, up 700 pts, Nifty at 22,300; SMIDs trade firm, up 2%

Vivo T4x 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, launched: Price, specs

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 3.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.2,604.50. Volumes stood at 1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares rally

Coal production sees surge of around 32% this fiscal

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

Power Grid jumps on bagging three inter-state transmission projects

Welspun Specialty rallies on emerging lowest bidder for Rs 232-cr project

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story