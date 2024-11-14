Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit declines 4.72% in the September 2024 quarter

RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit declines 4.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 57.29% to Rs 116.60 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers declined 4.72% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.29% to Rs 116.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales116.6074.13 57 OPM %11.9719.34 -PBDT11.5711.81 -2 PBT10.8111.46 -6 NP8.078.47 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: India's exports up 17.25% at $39.2 bn in October, shows govt data

NTPC Green IPO: Does applying in shareholder quota boost allotment chance?

Festive sales boost e-commerce to $14 bn GMV as tier-II+ cities lead growth

Rapido reports 2.5x increase in gross order value to Rs 2,461 cr in Q2FY25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story