RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit declines 4.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers declined 4.72% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.29% to Rs 116.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.116.6074.1311.9719.3411.5711.8110.8111.468.078.47

