RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 144.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 60.58% to Rs 82.41 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 144.09% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.58% to Rs 82.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.4151.32 61 OPM %17.2214.50 -PBDT12.615.12 146 PBT12.134.82 152 NP9.083.72 144

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

