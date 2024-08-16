RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 144.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.58% to Rs 82.41 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 144.09% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.58% to Rs 82.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.82.4151.3217.2214.5012.615.1212.134.829.083.72

