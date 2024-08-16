RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 144.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.58% to Rs 82.41 croreNet profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 144.09% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.58% to Rs 82.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.4151.32 61 OPM %17.2214.50 -PBDT12.615.12 146 PBT12.134.82 152 NP9.083.72 144
