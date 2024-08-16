Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.69% to Rs 98.73 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 500.00% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.69% to Rs 98.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.98.7354.644.861.814.680.824.650.803.480.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp