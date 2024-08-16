Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 80.69% to Rs 98.73 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 500.00% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.69% to Rs 98.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales98.7354.64 81 OPM %4.861.81 -PBDT4.680.82 471 PBT4.650.80 481 NP3.480.58 500

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

